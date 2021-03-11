Science toppers' choice in Chandigarh

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, August 12
Humanities stream has emerged as the most favoured stream among students, who applied for admission to Class XI, with 10,425 pupils (54%) choosing this stream as the first preference, followed by the science stream (4,520 students) the commerce stream (2,759 students).
A total of 19,271 registrations have been recorded for Class XI admissions.
The highest number of registrations for admission at 10,000 was from students securing marks below 60 per cent. Around 7,000 of the students have scored between 41% and 60%.
The science stream is the top choice among the toppers, as 668 students securing 90 per and above marks in Class X have chosen the medical and non-medical streams. In the same percentage bracket, 101 students preferred commerce and only 76 students opted for humanities.
The Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-16, has emerged as the most preferred school for admission, followed by the GMSSS-8 and the GMSSS-35.
There are 18 government schools that offer the science stream (medical and non-medical) whereas the number of those offering humanities subjects are 32.
A common merit list was displayed on the Education Department’s official website on August 12.
