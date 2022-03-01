Science Week ends at PU

Chandigarh, February 28
National Science Week, celebrated by Panjab University in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, concluded today. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor-General of India, was the chief guest of the event. Prof Girish Sahni, former Director-General, CSIR; and Prof Renu Vig, Dean, University Instructions, Panajb University, were the guests of honour.
The event was attended by faculty, students and volunteers from various departments of the university and participants from collaborating bodies.
"Indian culture, religions and value systems are the closest to science and technology" said Jain, as he addressed the participants.
Dr Jaspreet Kaur, coordinator of the Science Week celebrations at Panjab University, read the report of the event and informed that more than 50 events at 20 locations in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...