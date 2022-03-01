Science Week ends at PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

National Science Week, celebrated by Panjab University in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, concluded today. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor-General of India, was the chief guest of the event. Prof Girish Sahni, former Director-General, CSIR; and Prof Renu Vig, Dean, University Instructions, Panajb University, were the guests of honour.

The event was attended by faculty, students and volunteers from various departments of the university and participants from collaborating bodies.

"Indian culture, religions and value systems are the closest to science and technology" said Jain, as he addressed the participants.

Dr Jaspreet Kaur, coordinator of the Science Week celebrations at Panjab University, read the report of the event and informed that more than 50 events at 20 locations in the city.