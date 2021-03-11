Scooter rider booked for vandalising Mercedes car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

An unknown Activa rider has been booked for allegedly vandalising a Mercedes car.

Tejas Singh Oberoi (23), a resident of Sector 28, reported that he was heading from Sector 18 to Sector 17 in his Mercedes. He alleged that he stopped at a traffic light in Sector 17. In the meantime, a person riding a black scooter came from behind and threw a stone at his car.

The suspect then came in front and started kicking the car and threatened the complainant. The complainant got scared and drove away from the spot. On reaching near the MC office in Sector 17, he informed the police about the incident. The registration number of the scooter was provided to the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.