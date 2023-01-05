 Scooter rider dies in accident : The Tribune India

Scooter rider dies in accident

Scooter rider dies in accident

A two-wheeler rider died after being hit by a vehicle in Sector 24. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A two-wheeler rider died after being hit by a vehicle in Sector 24. Complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kansal, Mohali, said a vehicle sped away after hitting the scooter being ridden by his brother, Sanjay. The victim was admitted to the PGI, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. A suspect, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, was later arrested. TNS

Taj pays Rs 70.80L in tax dues

Chandigarh: Hotel Taj here on Wednesday deposited principal amount of Rs 70.80 lakh against property tax dues to the MC. It, however, sought time for deposition of the interest. The MC had been sending notices to commercial as well as residential property tax defaulters. The efforts have now started bearing fruit. Government agencies have deposited Rs 11.60 crore dues. “We are committed to recovering property tax dues. No one will be spared,” said an MC official. TNS

Two youths held for robbery

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a stone and robbing him of his mobile phone. Tinku of Hallo Majra reported that two persons hit him with a stone and snatched his mobile phone near Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase I. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. The police registered a case and later arrested the suspects, Sandeep Patel (24) and Bholu (20), both residents of Maloya. TNS

Mobile snatched from minor girl

Chandigarh: An unidentified scooter rider snatched the mobile phone from a 17-year-old girl while she was returning home. The girl alleged that she was returning to Sector 45 when the suspect snatched her mobile near Sector 44. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Theft at office in Sector 22

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at an office in Sector 22. Bimal Sangari reported that an unidentified person entered his office and stole pen drives, carrying data of his 47 clients, digital signatures of his 38 clients, sanitary items and computer spare parts. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Handball meet from January 6

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Handball Association will organise the 35th Chandigarh Junior (boys and girls) Handball Championship from January 6 to 8 at DAV College, Sector 10, here. Players born in 2003 and younger could participate in the championship, said Narinder Singh, general secretary, Chandigarh Handball Association. A local team will be selected to represent the city in the 44th HFI Junior Boys’ National Handball Championship to be held in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, from January 26 to 30. TNS

Prabhnoor bags silver in TT meet

Mohali: Prabhnoor Singh, a Class VIII student of Gillco International School, won a silver medal in the U-17/19 boys’ competition during a state-level Table Tennis Tournament at GMADA stadium, Mohali. He bagged second position in Mohali district. Appreciating Prabhnoor’s achievement, school principal Ruchi Sharma said he had been a consistent performer and repertoire of a true sportsman. TNS

Gold medal for veteran TT player

Chandigarh: Local veteran table tennis player Jawahar Bhandari claimed a gold medal in the 65+ age category during the recently concluded Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship.

#Mohali #PGI Chandigarh

