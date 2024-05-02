Scooter rider dies in mishap in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a freak accident, a scooter rider died after crashing into a car door, which was negligently opened by the driver. A resident of Sector 40 reported that Parveen, a resident of Sonepat, stopped his car on the main road in front of the entrance to the ISBT, Sector 43, and suddenly opened the door, hitting the scooter which her husband was riding. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. The driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Pedestrian hurt in road accident

Chandigarh: A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a truck. Haneef, a resident of Phase I, Bapu Dham Colony, reported that he was hit by a truck driven by Rajesh Kumar in transport area, Sector 26. He was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Thieves strike in Sector 44

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 44. Chaman Lal Aggarwal reported that jewellery was stolen from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station and investigation started. TNS

Two booked for cheating jeweller

Chandigarh: The police have booked two persons for duping a jeweller of Rs 65 lakh. Chetanaya Kumar Verma, who owns a jewellery shop in Sector 23, alleged that Anuj and Guman purchased gold jewellery for their shop in Una. However, they failed to make the payment, causing him loss of about Rs 65 lakh. The police have registered a case at the Sector 17 police station.

2 snatchers arrested

Chandigarh: Two snatchers have been arrested by the UT police. Their arrest has led to the recovery of six stolen mobile phones and three two-wheelers. The police said the two suspects were recently involved in a snatching incident reported from Sector 37. Rahul, a resident of Sector 25, had reported that two bike riders had snatched his phone and Rs 300 on April 16. During investigation, the suspects, identified as Jagjeet Singh, alias Jaggi (19), and Suzad Ali (19), have been arrested. TNS

Armoured Corps Day observed

Chandigarh: Western Command observed the Armoured Corps Day at Chandimandir Military Station today to commemorate commencement of mechanisation of the Indian cavalry regiments from horses to tanks. On the occasion, Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, Chief of Staff, Western Command and the senior-most serving Armoured Corps officer at HQ Westem Command, along with veterans, laid wreath at the “Veer Smriti” war memorial in Chandimandir. TNS

Maharashtra, Gujarat day

Chandigarh: In a remarkable display of national integration and communal harmony, Raj Bhawan today hosted a grand celebration marking foundation days of Maharashtra and Gujarat. As the event coincided with International Labour Day, a tribute was paid to dedicated workers for their multifaceted contribution for development of Punjab and the nation. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit emphasised that the country was characterised by its rich diversity of cultures, ideologies, and religions. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat