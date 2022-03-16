Scooterist dies in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

In a hit-and-run case, a 45-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by an unknown car on Madhya Marg on the road separating Sector 9 and 17 this morning.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rama Shankar Prajapati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who worked at a petrol pump in Sector 21. The police said the victim was heading from Matka Chowk towards the Press light point when the rashly driven car hit him from behind.

The victim was rushed to the GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered. —