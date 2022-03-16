Scooterist dies in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 15
In a hit-and-run case, a 45-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by an unknown car on Madhya Marg on the road separating Sector 9 and 17 this morning.
According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rama Shankar Prajapati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who worked at a petrol pump in Sector 21. The police said the victim was heading from Matka Chowk towards the Press light point when the rashly driven car hit him from behind.
The victim was rushed to the GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...