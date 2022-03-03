Scooterist dies in hit-&-run in Mohali

Mohali, March 2
A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle near a private hospital in Sector 69, Mohali.
The deceased has been identified as Dalip Kumar of Chandigarh who was riding a scooter when a vehicle hit him and fled the spot.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle. A case under section 279 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase-8 police station.
