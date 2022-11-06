Scooterist hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 60-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran was admitted to the GMCH-32 after a truck hit his scooter near Phase II, Industrial Area, here on Friday. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC on a statement given by Suresh Kumar of Mauli Jagran. Investigation into the case is in progress. TNS

Fake registration number: 2 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested Sachin (25) of Ram Darbar and Ashif (25) of Dadu Majra for using a fake registration number on their motorcycle at a naka in Ram Darbar on Friday. A case under Sections 473, 411 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

3 proclaimed offenders held

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three proclaimed offenders. They have been identified as Mohan Singh of Dadu Majra, a woman of Sector 38 and Jasbir Singh of Khuda Ali Sher. They had been booked under Sections 394, 420 of the IPC and under the NDPS Act at separate police stations of the city. TNS

Six nabbed in NDPS cases

Mohali: The police have arrested six persons in two cases and recovered 200 intoxicating pills and 10 gram of heroin in two cases at Kharar on Saturday. The suspects, booked under the NDPS Act, were produced before the court that sent them to three-day police remand. Two of them were booked earlier also.

One arrested in theft case

Chandigarh: The police arrested Hallo Majra resident Sunny Kapoor, 35, on theft charge. In a complaint to the police, Jeevan Kumar of the Industrial Area, Phase 2, stated that unknown person had stolen an AC outdoor unit on from his place on October 27. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

House burgled at Mauli Complex

Chandigarh: Mauli Complex resident Surinder Kumar reported that unknown person stole jewellery items, including a gold chain, five pairs of silver anklets and a silver chain, besides Rs 60,000 in cash from his house between October 27 and November 3. A case under has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Thief makes off with bicycle

Chandigarh: Sector 31 resident Narayan Swami reported that unknown person stole his bicycle from the Sector 46-C market on November 4. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Aggarwal stays MIA president

Mohali: Anurag Aggarwal was re-elected as the president of the Mohali Industries Association along with his entire team. In the 49th annual general meeting of the association yesterday, about 150 members, through a voice vote, passed a resolution for extension of the term of the executive committee for the year 2022-23. TNS

Shemrock-69 win football tourney

Chandigarh: Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali, defeated Ashiana School, Sector 46, Chandigarh, by 2-0 to win the 4th Suchinta Khorana Memorial Football Tournament in the boys’ U-11 category. In the boys’ U-15 category, Ashiana School, Sector 46, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, in penalty shots (4-3) to win the tournament. TNS

UT’s Paras claims five-wicket haul

Chandigarh: A five-wicket haul by Paras (5/40) helped UT boys restrict hosts Tripura to mere 152 runs on the first day of the Cooch Behar U-19 Cricket Tournament, which began in Agartala. Tripura, which opted to bat first, had a miserable start with 53/5 on board. Captain Anandh Bhowmik (67) helped the team score 152 (all out). Chandigarh scored 60/1 at the draw of stumps. TNS

Bank holds walkathon

Chandigarh: The State Bank of India celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week by organising a walkathon here on Saturday. Bank staff, led by Chief General Manager Vinod Jaiswal, took part in the marathon from Sector 17 to Sukhna Lake with a move to spread awareness on making country corruption-free. Banners and placards displaying info on Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer Resolution, 2004, were carried during the walkathon. TNS

Social worker passes away

Chandigarh: Social worker and former national executive member of the BJP, Pushp Lata Goyal (88), popularly known as Pushpaji, passed away here on Saturday after a brief illness. She was the wife of the first MP from Chandigarh, Babu Shri Chand Goyal. She came into the limelight during the days of Emergency in 1975, when her husband was under arrest for 18 months and she was entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of families of other political prisoners. She was also arrested during that time. She is survived by three sons and two daughters. TNS

Work to install lights begins

Chandigarh: Work to install a high-mast light and 26 light poles began at Hibiscus Garden in Sector 36 here today. Area councillor Jasbir Singh said the pending demand of residents had been fulfilled. He said earlier their used to be dark here after sunset. Now, it would be convenient for evening walkers to use the park. MC Chief Engineer NP Sharma and other senior officers were present. TNS