Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Long queues in Sector 19 till late in the evening, police help sought

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

A policeman tries to control a crowd at a bookshop in Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 2

As the new academic session is set to begin, buying new books for their children is no less than an ordeal for parents in Chandigarh.

At 9 pm when the bustle usually settles in city markets, the Manchanda book store in Sector 19 witnessed a huge rush of parents today. To manage the queue, stretching up to the parking lot, the help of the police was taken.

‘No complaint received from parents’

Ideally, schools should prescribe NCERT books only that are easily available on the market. So far, we have not received any official complaint from parents about private schools prescribing extra books that are available only at one shop or regarding the prices of books. We will look into the matter. Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer, UT

In the absence of an effective mechanism, private schools continue to prescribe expensive books of private publishers in spite of the economical NCERT books available in the market.

Parents believe that private schools establish a monopoly in connivance with booksellers and publishers. The UT Education Department does not provide any lists of the prescribed textbooks to private schools. Hence, these schools affiliated to the CBSE prescribe non-NCERT books. In government schools, only NCERT books are prescribed and used.

Deepak, a parent, said, “My son studies in Class V and a set of books cost us Rs5,000. The price could have been much lower if the school staff were teaching students from NCERT books.” Private schools prescribe books of private publishers that are available with only select vendors. Every year, private schools release lists of books to parents wherein they do not write the names of booksellers and claim that books can be purchased in the open market. However, parents argue that the books are only available at a few select shops.

Jai Prakash, another parent, who was waiting in a queue, said, “I am visiting the Manchanda book shop for the sixth time in a week. Every time I visit the shop, some books are unavailable here due to a shortage of stock. The set of books is unavailable anywhere in Chandigarh except at this shop. This is why there is a huge rush at this shop.”

Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parent Association, said, “In compliance with the orders of the Madras High Court and the MHRD, the Chandigarh Administration had passed directions to all private schools that they can prescribe only NCERT books. But the private schools totally ignore these directions, and the toothless Education Department has been a mute spectator to this open loot. The private schools say that the parents are free to buy textbooks from anywhere but the books prescribed by each school are available at only select shops, with which they have an unofficial and unholy tie-up. The nexus between the schools, publishers and officials is an open secret.”

In 2018, the UT Education Department had directed schools to prescribe only NCERT books for all subjects except language and mathematics for Classes I and II, and language, EVS and mathematics for Classes III to V. However, private schools continue to prescribe extra books.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Video of Jim Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia resurfaces after his comment on Will Smith. Is actor-comedian's retirement announcement anything to do with it?

2
Punjab

10 Deputy Commissioners transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

3
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

4
Punjab

Instead of 'badlav' as promised by AAP, police officer is rewarded with 'badli', says a surprised Partap Bajwa

5
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

6
Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted

7
Nation

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

8
Punjab

'Gangster' shot dead in Moga village, another injured

9
Nation

BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow

10
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

Cities

View All

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit Amritsar soon

ODOP scheme: Amritsar's traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Navratri Fest Day 1: Over 45K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kalka shrines

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Rash digging by NHAI damaged underground cable on Ferozepur Road: PSPCL report

Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Covid: Four test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Year on, drinking water supply project report awaits WB nod

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala