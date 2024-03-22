Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 21

Craze for watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali has never been so intense. It will be an unforgettable moment for the local fans, as Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, finally hosts a mega event wherein Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals on March 23.

Not only for the fans but it will also be an emotional moment for Indian wicketkeeper and skipper, Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant, who will make a comeback after a life-threatening accident, and also for the local Punjab Kings franchisee, who are hoping to get a smooth title run from the new stadium.

While most of the low-rate tickets are already sold out, fans are still trying to get tickets by any means. Those who have good contacts in the state are trying to get free passes, but it won’t be easy this time, especially for the opening match.

“We have been receiving numerous requests by fans and even many who’s who of the region. But we have a limited seating capacity. We are hoping for a full house on the opening day. Many dignitaries, including the BCCI officials, will be witness the opening match here,” said an official. “I am waiting to purchase tickets. Only the high-rage tickets are available online. A secondary box office should have been set up in Mohali,” said Anand, a spectator. “It will be good to see the first match here. It will be interesting to see how the stadium, which had been under construction for over a decade, looks now,” said Pritma Mahajan, a spectator.

A sigh of relief for Phase 10 residents

Residents residing right near the old IS Bindra Stadium are happy with the shifting of the venue. They had been facing a lot of inconvenience during matches with visitors haphazardly parking their vehicles near house and the administration imposing traffic restrictions. “Earlier, we had to literally argue with personnel on duty to find a way to our residence. The new facility is far away from residential area and it will also help the authorities in a smooth functioning during matches,” said Anuradha. “I remember about the nuisance caused by loud music and crowds walking outside my home at midnight,” said Brijesh.

Six parking lots for spectators

At the new facility, there will be six parking lots for spectators with separate exit and entry points. After parking their vehicles, spectators have to walk a distance to reach the stadium. The entry will be from 10 gates, which will further lead to entrances to the designated stands.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mohali