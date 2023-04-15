Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 14

After having scrapped the general housing scheme nearly three years ago, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is set to re-launch it in Sector 53 next month.

After getting a poor response from public, the CHB had decided to scrap the costliest general housing scheme in March 2020. Even after slashing the prices twice, the CHB had failed to elicit good response to the scheme, receiving only 178 applications for 492 flats to be built under various categories.

Got poor response the first time In March 2020, CHB scrapped 2018 general housing scheme after getting 178 applications for 492 flats despite slashing prices twice

Its Board of Directors in February approved scheme’s revival; board will now meet this month to clear scheme for launch in May

CHB plans to start construction of flats in June and hand over possession to allottees in April 2026, says an official

The Board of Directors of the CHB had in February approved the revival of the scheme. As many as 340 flats will now be built under the scheme.

A CHB official said the scheme would most likely be launched next month. He said the draft brochure of the scheme had been prepared and all details would be finalised at a Board of Directors’ meeting likely to be held this month. After approval from the board, the scheme may be launched in the first week of May, he said.

The CHB plans to start construction of flats in June and hand over possession to allottees in April 2026, he added.

Under the scheme, the CHB will offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom (172 to be allotted through computerised draw of lots and 20 ground floor units under assured allotment scheme), 100 two-bedroom (90 units through draw and 10 first floor units under assured allotment scheme) and 48 two-room EWS flats to be allotted through a draw of lots only.

A three-bedroom flat is expected to cost Rs 1.65 crore, two-bedroom nearly Rs 1.40 crore and two-room EWS around Rs 55 lakh. The final prices will be approved by the board. When the scheme was first floated in 2018, a three-bedroom flat was offered for as high as Rs 1.8 crore, a two-bedroom flat for Rs 1.5 crore and a one-bedroom flat for Rs 95 lakh.

The CHB has slashed the earnest amount, which used to be 10% of the total flat cost. Now, for the three-bedroom flat, the earnest money has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh, for two-bedroom flat Rs 2 lakh and for the EWS flat Rs 1 lakh.

The flats will be allotted on a self-finance basis under which the allottee will be required to make 100% payment in five bi-yearly equated instalments, along with interest at 12% per annum from the date of issuance of acceptance-cum-demand letter.

Only those whose spouse or minor children don’t own any residential plot/house, in full or in part, in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are eligible for the scheme. However, if the individual share of a person in such a property is less than 100 square yards, they can also apply for the flats.

As per the draft brochure, 5% flats will be reserved for officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh who may retire within three years, besides 1% for CHB employees.

A total of 39 flats will be reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe residents of Chandigarh. Another 5% have been set aside for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). SCs, STs and OBCs belonging to other states/Union Territories are not eligible for reservation.

Another 5% flats will be allotted to serving defence personnel and pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces.

Further, 5% flats will be reserved for those with benchmark disabilities, with appropriate priority to female applicants, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The three-bedroom flats (HIG) will have twin basements besides ground plus five floors. The area of the flat will be 1,581.79 sq ft. Besides, two-bedroom (MIG) and two-room flats (EWS) will also be constructed under the scheme.

Who all are eligible

Whose spouse/minor kids don’t own residential plot/house in UT, Mohali and Panchkula; those having individual share in property under 100 sq yd can apply

Reserved for...

5% Punjab, Haryana, UT officials retiring within 3 years; 1% for CHB staff

39flats for SC/ST UT residents; 5% for OBCs (outside residents not eligible)

5%Serving defence staff, pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces

5%Persons with benchmark disabilities (priority to females)