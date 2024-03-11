Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 10

Individuals living with HIV are experiencing a shift towards leading a normal life, thanks to suppressed viral loads. The latest data from ARTC, PGIMER, reveals that as of January 2024, a staggering 97% of people living with HIV (PLHIV) receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART) at the centre have achieved suppressed viral loads.

Owing to the suppressed viral load, HIV positive pregnant mothers have been able to deliver babies that are tested negative for the virus. In six years, over 140 deliveries of HIV mothers had taken place and only two babies were found to be infected with the virus.

Dr Ravinder Kaur Sachdeva, Senior Medical Officer, Centre of Excellence in HIV care/ Antiretroviral Treatment Centre, said, “We are testing all pregnant women for HIV who are coming to our OPDs. Those who test positive of HIV are put on medicines and it takes around six months for viral load to get suppressed. The patients must take medicines throughout their lives to remain healthy. Even babies are given medicines for six weeks to prevent the infection.”

The advent of the ART has not only curbed the progression of the virus but has also allowed patients to regain control over their health with 86% of individuals successfully managing on first-line regimens.

The city has experienced a reduction in HIV prevalence among adults, with the incidence dropping from 0.28% in 2010 to 0.19% in 2021. This decline surpasses the national average of 0.21%.

While the HIV prevalence has decreased, it’s important to note that the number of registrations in the ART Centre of the PGIMER has also seen a decline. The data reveals a fluctuating trend in the total registered patients on pre-ART from 2005 to 2024, with the current number standing at 16,060. In 2017, there were 1,265 registrations for ART, which dropped to 326 in 2023. While this may indicate a positive trend in preventing new cases, it also raises questions over the engagement of individuals in seeking treatment.

The centre caters to patients from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. It carries out investigations, including CD4 count and HIV Viral Load tests, free of cost.

There has also been a decline in the mortality rate among HIV patients, with 37 deaths recorded in 2018 and only 18 deaths in 2023. The Centre of Excellence at the PGI in HIV care, functional since February 2008.

Only two found to be infected in 6 years

Owing to the suppressed viral load, HIV positive pregnant mothers have been able to deliver babies that are tested negative for the virus. In six years, over 140 deliveries of HIV mothers had taken place and only two babies were found to be infected with the virus.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh