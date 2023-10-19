SDM conducts surprise checks at sweets shops

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 18

A food safety team led by Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandrajyoti Singh on Wednesday carried out surprise checks at sweet shops in Banur.

The Mohali SDM said, “The inspection was aimed at ensuring the quality and standards of the manufacturing of sweets as per the guidelines laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act of India.”

The shopkeepers have been asked to abide by the FSSAI guidelines. They have been directed to maintain quality standards in milk and other sweet products. They have also been asked not to use spurious paneer

A number of samples of milk products and other materials, such as chamchams, milk cakes, khoa, besan laddoos and paneer kutchas were collected during the inspection, she added.

The team led by the SDM had Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Amit Joshi and Food Safety Officers Anil Kumar and Ravi Nandan and the SDM’s reader, Pankaj Kumar. The team, while carrying out surprise checks at Layalpur Sweets, Chhinda Sweets and Hotel Grand Punjab of Banur, also inspected the cleanliness of the workshops and the display of items in showcases.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “The shopkeepers have been asked to abide by the FSSAI guidelines. They have been directed to maintain quality standards in milk and other sweet products. They have also been asked not to use spurious khoa or paneer.” She warned that if the shopkeepers are found violating the norms set under the Food Safety and Standards Act, they would be dealt with sternly.

