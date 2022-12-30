SDM (East) inspects night shelters, distributes blankets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

In view of the prevailing cold conditions, SDM (East) Nitish Singla inspected three night shelters in Sector 19, 20 and 29 last night and distributed 150 blankets among needy persons with the support from the Beopar Mandal.

Recently, officiating Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yashpal Garg had reviewed the arrangements for the homeless in the city and directed each SDM to list the locations in their respective areas used by such persons to sleep at night.

He had directed the SDMs to go around in their respective areas at night, preferably between the midnight and 3 am. In case they came across anyone sleeping in the open, they should advise that person to shift to the nearby night shelter. First such round is to be carried out within a day or two and another in the first week of January.

The SDMs were also told to check arrangements at the night shelters and give feedback to the Municipal Corporation.