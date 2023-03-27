Search & checking drive in Bapu Dham Colony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The UT police today conducted a special search and checking drive at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 here. As many as 91 police officials, including DSP (East) Palak Goel, SHO Sector 26 police station and the incharge of Bapu Dham police post, participated in the drive.

The police laid five outer checkpoints and sealed the area to ensure nobody escapes during the drive. A thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted.

A total of 47 persons were rounded up, including six bad characters of the area, and verified. The police also verified 21 persons, including three snatchers who were released from the jail.

The police also took action under Section 110 of the CrPC against one person.

A total of 71 vehicles were verified. Out of these, 16 were impounded and 21 traffic challans were issued for various offences. A police official said the drive was conducted in view of the forthcoming G-20 meeting. — TNS

36 arrested during ‘Op attack’ in P’kula

Panchkula: The police arrested 36 persons from various parts of the district during the Operation Attack on Sunday. Police teams raided public places to arrest persons involved in gambling, possession of illegal weapons, drugs and other crimes. DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said the operation was carried out in the district under the guidance of DGP PK Aggarwal from 6 am to 12 noon. He said seven persons had been arrested for gambling, three under the NDPS Act and nine in theft cases.