Season 2023-24: UTCA to host 66 matches

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The BCCI has released its calendar for the upcoming cricket season 2023-24. The domestic season of the BCCI will start with Duleep Trophy on June 28, 2023, and conclude on March 16, 2024, with Vizzy Trophy.

The UTCA will host a total of 66 matches for various tournaments. Chandigarh will host 15 league matches of the Men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy from October 12 to 20 wherein teams from Haryana, J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Bihar will participate. As many as 21 league matches of Men’s U-23 will be held in Chandigarh from October 28 to November 9. Teams from Assam, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Railways and UP will be seen in action.

A total of 21 league matches will be played for the Men’s Senior Vijay Hazare Trophy from November 23 to December 5 in Chandigarh. Teams from Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will be participating in the almost two-week-long affair.

The UTCA will also host four matches of Ranji Trophy, three of Col CK Nayudu Trophy and two of Coach Behar Trophy.