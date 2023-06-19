Season 2023-24: UTCA to host 66 matches

Chandigarh, June 18
The BCCI has released its calendar for the upcoming cricket season 2023-24. The domestic season of the BCCI will start with Duleep Trophy on June 28, 2023, and conclude on March 16, 2024, with Vizzy Trophy.
The UTCA will host a total of 66 matches for various tournaments. Chandigarh will host 15 league matches of the Men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy from October 12 to 20 wherein teams from Haryana, J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Bihar will participate. As many as 21 league matches of Men’s U-23 will be held in Chandigarh from October 28 to November 9. Teams from Assam, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Railways and UP will be seen in action.
A total of 21 league matches will be played for the Men’s Senior Vijay Hazare Trophy from November 23 to December 5 in Chandigarh. Teams from Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will be participating in the almost two-week-long affair.
The UTCA will also host four matches of Ranji Trophy, three of Col CK Nayudu Trophy and two of Coach Behar Trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital
Top doc removed after blaming heatwave
Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP
Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...
$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north
Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...