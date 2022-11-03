 Sec 11 college bhangra team claims first prize in Panjab University Youth Festival : The Tribune India

Sec 11 college bhangra team claims first prize in Panjab University Youth Festival

Sec 11 college bhangra team claims first prize in Panjab University Youth Festival

Students present cultural item during Panjab University Zonal youth and heritage festival at DAV College, Sector-10, Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Hosts DAV College-10 won the first prize in the chikku-making event on the second day of the 63rd Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival here today.

GGDSD College bagged the first position in gudiya-making. GGDSD College teams also won titles in basket-making, paranda-making and nala-making. In poem writing, DAV College stood first, while Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, bagged the first prize in story writing.

Government College for Arts, Sector 10, topped the chart in the English handwriting competition, while Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, got the first prize in Punjabi handwriting.

Students participating from various colleges of the region not only showcased skills in folk songs and folk dances competitions, but also displayed their talent in competitions of heritage items.

Earlier, Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora attended the bhangra competition.

The bhangra team of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged the first prize in the competition. SGGS College finished second and the host team stood third. A total of eight teams participated in the competition. Arora distributed prizes among the winners.

#Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

10
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners