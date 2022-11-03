Sec 11 college bhangra team claims first prize in Panjab University Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Hosts DAV College-10 won the first prize in the chikku-making event on the second day of the 63rd Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival here today.

GGDSD College bagged the first position in gudiya-making. GGDSD College teams also won titles in basket-making, paranda-making and nala-making. In poem writing, DAV College stood first, while Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, bagged the first prize in story writing.

Government College for Arts, Sector 10, topped the chart in the English handwriting competition, while Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, got the first prize in Punjabi handwriting.

Students participating from various colleges of the region not only showcased skills in folk songs and folk dances competitions, but also displayed their talent in competitions of heritage items.

Earlier, Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora attended the bhangra competition.

The bhangra team of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, bagged the first prize in the competition. SGGS College finished second and the host team stood third. A total of eight teams participated in the competition. Arora distributed prizes among the winners.

