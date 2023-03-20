Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

In the wake of the crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his followers in Punjab, the UT Administration has sounded an alert extending Section 144, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), for next 60 days in the city.

The carrying of all kinds of weapons has been prohibited. The administration has earmarked only the Rally Ground, Sector 25, for protests.

“It has been made to appear to me that certain groups of people plan to organise processions, rallies, dhamas, etc, and resort to other agitation methods in the city at sites other than the earmarked designated place and whereas there is an apprehension that such groups/organisations/unions may cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to the persons lawfully employed or other general public, and endanger human life and property, disturb public peace and tranquillity and cause riots,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, District Magistrate, UT, in his order.

Further, he has ordered prior permission for organising procession, rally, protest strike, making speeches, raising slogans, gathering or assembly of five or more people for the aforesaid purposes at the Rally Ground must be obtained.

“...because of possibility of law and order problem, security threats and possibility of misuse of weapons by anti-social elements and others can create panic in the public and public nuisance, and as such there is high apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity besides danger to human lives and safety by the display of weapons,” reads the order.

The DM has prohibited, as measure of emergency, the public in general or any member thereof from carrying all kinds of firearms, lethal weapons, “lathis”, spears and javelins, “trishuls”, swords, short swords, knuckles, knives and daggers, iron rods, etc, within the limits of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.