Sec 16 stadium may get facelift to host int’l matches

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 28

With Mohali taking the bragging rights for hosting international matches in the region all this while, the Centre now wants the UT Administration to upgrade the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, to host marquee events. The stadium has not hosted even a single international cricket match since 2007.

A report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on demands for grants (2023-2024) has recommended a ‘revamp’ of the Sector 16 stadium.

The report presented to the Rajya Sabha on March 17 and tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 20 by the Parliamentary Committee, recommends: “There are no stadia of international level in Chandigarh due to which all international games are being hosted in the stadium (PCA) situated in Mohali. The committee recommends that the UT should take necessary steps for renovation/upgrade of the Sector 16 stadium, so international games can be hosted there. For this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may dedicate the necessary funds. The MHA may also take up the matter with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for developing the facility at Sector 16 and exploring the feasibility of new buildings in City Beautiful.” While the committee has suggested new infrastructure at Sector 16, it must be recalled that the stadium has already hosted international matches in the past.

Sources say the stadium has already been a bone of contention between the UT Administration and the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh. While the UTCA has been keen on taking the stadium on lease, the administration has chosen not to do so as there is no clause to lease out government stadiums.

A majority of cricket associations in other parts of the country have purchased own land and built stadiums to run operations. The UTCA got affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2019.

If the recommendations are approved, the Sector 16 facility will be the first international stadium of the city. However, the question remains as to who will have rights over it? By default, if investment in upgrading the stadium is borne by the government, the UT Administration is expected to have the rights. However, international matches are allotted to state associations, not state governments or governing bodies.

“Also, if the stadium is leased out... on what grounds will the lease amount be decided?” says a local enthusiast.

The administration has already given the Sector 10 Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) stadium on lease and the UT Sports Department has almost ‘no’ rights over this complex now.

In case of Sector 16 stadium, the Sports Department is not hosting the BCCI-affiliated matches, but extends support by charging no money from the local association.

Interestingly in 2007, the administration had ruled out hosting matches of the Indian Cricket League (ICL) at the stadium after the BCCI had directed all its affiliates to steer clear of the ICL

Although the ground did not come under the purview of the BCCI, then Director Sports IS Sandhu had admitted to not going against the BCCI, as they had allotted an ODI to the city after a gap of 14 years.

Built in 1960, the stadium has various facilities, including changing rooms, practice nets, media centre, spectators’ gallery, TV towers, multi-gym, on a par with international standards for hosting one-day/Test matches.

After the PCA Stadium came up in Mohali, no first-class matches were played here. The Haryana Cricket Association later organised Ranji Trophy Plate League semifinal in 2004-05. Two practice matches were played between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Punjab State-XI on October 4 and 5, 2006.

Saw last ODI in 2007

Sector 16 stadium has hosted international as well domestic matches in the past. The last ODI was played between India and Australia on Oct 8, 2007. It came 14 years after India beat England by five wickets at the venue in 1992-93.

Tug-of-war over rights

Built 1960

Seating capacity 35,000

Area 10 acre

Floodlights installed 2013