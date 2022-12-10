Sec 19-C school clinch netball title

Chandigarh, December 9
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19-C, beat Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-D, 12-9 in the final of the UT Inter-School Netball Tournament (U-19 girls) 2022-23 played at the Sector 20-D school today.
Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-D, 9-7 to secure third place. Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, beat Ankur School, Sector 14, 10-7 and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19-C, beat CL DAV School, Sector 7, 8-4 in the boys’ U-17 semifinal. In the U-14 boys’ semis, Sri Aurobindo School beat Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwal, 4-1 and KB DAV School, Sector 7-B, beat Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, 11-6.
