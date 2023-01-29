Sec 19 ROB all set for launch in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 28

After a delay of more than three years, the railway overbridge (ROB) in Sector 19 is likely to be thrown open to public on February 1.

The trial run of the ROB, built at a cost of about Rs 32 crore, has been conducted. The bridge has come as a big relief for residents of Baltana and Sector 19.

Meanwhile, a sewer line is leaking, leaving slush at one of the entry points of the ROB and has to be fixed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Iron sheets are yet to be installed on both sides of the overbridge. Paint and finishing works were pending too.

The contractor, Naveen Gupta, and PWD (B&R) officials said they had told HSVP officials several times to remove blockages and fix leakages in the sewer line, but they had not taken any action so far.

Gupta said the work had been completed on his part and the Panchkula administration could go ahead with opening the bridge anytime.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R), said minor finishing work was left, which would be completed in a day or two.