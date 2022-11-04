 Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Alcohol consumption in open daily norm; residents peeved

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

People consume liquor in open in Sector 22 market. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 3

Throwing the norms to the wind, bacchus lovers continue to enjoy booze in full public view at the Sector 22 mobile market, one of the busiest places in the city.

At nightfall, the area adjoining the liquor store turns into an open-air tavern, as scores of people consume liquor, smoke cigarettes and indulge in boisterous banter, making it a source of nuisance for passersby, shopkeepers and residents.

People consume liquor in open in Sector 22 market. Pradeep Tewari

In the absence of a tavern in the market, the parking lot is encroached upon by illegal vendors as they dish out a variety of food items to these groups and individuals.

“This needs to stop. It’s a regular fixture here. They even urinate in the open. This area is not well lit, but the authorities fail to act. We can ignore people parking vehicles in front of our houses to avoid fee. But drinking and abusing in the open needs to be addressed,” says Shalini Manchanda, a resident.

People consume liquor in a back lane at the Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Thursday: Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

“This liquor store is barely 50 metres from the residential area. How can the authorities justify this? We have no objection to someone doing business here, but it shouldn’t trouble others. The wine shop is located right in the middle of the market and in the open space adjoining it is a walkway to the Sector 17 ISBT. People avoid using it. It’s unsafe for women and children to use it at night. We have raised the matter several times but to no avail,” says Rahul, another resident.

The market usually witnesses heavy footfall as people throng it to purchase mobile phones. In August, a youth was stabbed in the morning hours right in front of this market.

“After shopkeepers close their stores, this place gets encroached upon by vendors selling cigarettes, liquor and food. All this happens right under the nose of the authorities. No vendor has the licence to do business at night here,” claims KS Khanna, a 65-year-old resident.

Even wine shop employees encourage their customers to drink in the open. “You can drink in the adjoining area. Just hide the bottle. Pour the wine into a disposable glass,” says one of the employees to a customer.

Inspector Om Parkash, Station House Officer, Sector 17, says: “We regularly carry out drives against open consumption of liquor at public places. Those found guilty are booked under various sections of the IPC. This is an offence. We will intensify checking around wine shops in the area.”

Those consuming alcohol at public place can face up to one month in jail or Rs 1,000 fine or both under Section 68-1 (B) of the Punjab Police Act and simple imprisonment for up to 24 hours or fine or both under Section 510 of the IPC.

Source of nuisance

We can ignore people parking vehicles in front of our houses to avoid fee. But drinking and abusing in open need to be addressed. — Shalini Manchanda, a sector 22 resident

Will intensify checking

We carry out regular drives to check consumption of liquor at public places. We will intensify checking around wine shops in the area. — Om Parkash, SHO, Sector 17 police station

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

4
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

5
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

6
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

10
Sports

Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC

Gujarat all set for keen three-way contest

Gujarat all set for keen three-way contest


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

22-yr-old elected sarpanch in Panchkula district

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI ‘moderate’

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads

Properties under Vigilance scanner continue to function in Patiala