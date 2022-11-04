Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 3

Throwing the norms to the wind, bacchus lovers continue to enjoy booze in full public view at the Sector 22 mobile market, one of the busiest places in the city.

At nightfall, the area adjoining the liquor store turns into an open-air tavern, as scores of people consume liquor, smoke cigarettes and indulge in boisterous banter, making it a source of nuisance for passersby, shopkeepers and residents.

People consume liquor in open in Sector 22 market. Pradeep Tewari

In the absence of a tavern in the market, the parking lot is encroached upon by illegal vendors as they dish out a variety of food items to these groups and individuals.

“This needs to stop. It’s a regular fixture here. They even urinate in the open. This area is not well lit, but the authorities fail to act. We can ignore people parking vehicles in front of our houses to avoid fee. But drinking and abusing in the open needs to be addressed,” says Shalini Manchanda, a resident.

People consume liquor in a back lane at the Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Thursday: Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

“This liquor store is barely 50 metres from the residential area. How can the authorities justify this? We have no objection to someone doing business here, but it shouldn’t trouble others. The wine shop is located right in the middle of the market and in the open space adjoining it is a walkway to the Sector 17 ISBT. People avoid using it. It’s unsafe for women and children to use it at night. We have raised the matter several times but to no avail,” says Rahul, another resident.

The market usually witnesses heavy footfall as people throng it to purchase mobile phones. In August, a youth was stabbed in the morning hours right in front of this market.

“After shopkeepers close their stores, this place gets encroached upon by vendors selling cigarettes, liquor and food. All this happens right under the nose of the authorities. No vendor has the licence to do business at night here,” claims KS Khanna, a 65-year-old resident.

Even wine shop employees encourage their customers to drink in the open. “You can drink in the adjoining area. Just hide the bottle. Pour the wine into a disposable glass,” says one of the employees to a customer.

Inspector Om Parkash, Station House Officer, Sector 17, says: “We regularly carry out drives against open consumption of liquor at public places. Those found guilty are booked under various sections of the IPC. This is an offence. We will intensify checking around wine shops in the area.”

Those consuming alcohol at public place can face up to one month in jail or Rs 1,000 fine or both under Section 68-1 (B) of the Punjab Police Act and simple imprisonment for up to 24 hours or fine or both under Section 510 of the IPC.