Chandigarh: Sector-23 yoga college claim overall trophy

Chandigarh, November 25
The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, claimed overall trophy in the women’s (education colleges) category during the 74th Panjab University annual athletics meet.
The college team won three gold, seven silver and six bronze medals in various events. In addition, the men’s team claimed second position in the education college category. Shivani claimed two gold medals, while Anjali bagged two silver medals. Raman, Parmita, Sheetal and Karan bagged silver medals. Karan, Gourav, Raman, Jaspreet, Stutee and Rahi Raina also claimed a bronze medal each. The team of Karan, Pardeep, Sachin and Raman won men’s 4x100 relay silver medal, while the team of Suruchi, Taniya, Shivani and Anjali bagged silver in the women’s event.
