Sec 25 youth hurt in assault

Chandigarh: A Sector 25 resident has been assaulted with a sharp weapon. Complainant Kunal alleged Anuj, alias Khan, Anna and a few other persons assaulted him near Panjab University’s gate No. 2. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.
