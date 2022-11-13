Sec 26 college log win in basketball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, defeated Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, by 68-54 to win the opening league match of the Panjab University Inter-College Basketball Tournament for Women. Tanu gathered 20 points, while Avleen scored 14 points for the winning side. Nandani (21 points) and Shabnam (10 points) were the main scorers for the Ludhiana outfit.

Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, defeated Panjab University Campus in the second match. The Ludhiana-based team logged a (64-37) win as Isha (24) and Bhavika (22) gathered a majority of the points for the winning team. Mankirat (11 points) and Jasmine (10 points) were the two main scorer for the campus team.

Ludhiana college girls emerge judo champs

Chandigarh: Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, won the Panjab University Inter-College Judo for Women with 20 points. Gobind National College, Narangwal, claimed overall second position with 11 points and Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, bagged third position with nine points. In the U-48 kg, Amandeep claimed the gold medal, followed by Kamini, who won the silver. Harpriya and Yashoda claimed joint bronze. In the 52-kg category, Tanishtha Tokas and Manisha claimed first two positions, respectively, while Khushi and Sonam claimed the joint bronze medal. Kanika claimed the 57-kg gold and Bhawna Tokas finished second. Anju Kumar and Pooja claimed the joint third position. In the 63-kg category, Simran Kaur claimed first position, while Bavleen Kaur finished second. Saniya Rai and Isha claimed the joint third position. Ginni claimed 70-kg gold, while Kairvi Sood bagged the silver medal. Yogyata and Monika Dixit claimed the joint bronze medal. In 78-kg category, Surbhi Kapoor and Saina claimed top two positions, respectively, while Aayushi Sharma and Meenu bagged the joint third spot. Milandeep Kaur claimed +78-kg gold and Krishna Sen finished second. Harshita Rani and B Yumkhaibam finished with joint bronze medal.

