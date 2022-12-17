Sector-30 Khalsa school beat hosts to lift handball trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Guru Nanak Khalsa School (GNKS), Sector 30, beat The Tribune School, Sector 29, 17-14 in the handball final on the concluding day of The Tribune Trust Sports Festival here today.

Alok (6) of The Tribune School was the top scorer of the match. Subhuman (5) and Vickey (4) scored for the GNKS.

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 56, beat the GMSSS, Sector 16, 27-26 in the thrilling third-place match. For the Sector 56 team, Karan Patel scored 14 points and Nikhil Patel scored 13 points. Piyush scored nine points while Viney scored six for the Sector 16 team.

Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 26, beat The Tribune School 25-14 in the girls final of the netball championship. Manyata of Sacred Heart top-scored with 19 points. In the third place match, the GMSSS-20 beat St Peter’s School, Sector 37, 18-3. Niharika scored 16 points for the winning team.