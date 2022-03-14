Sec 32 school girls bag overall boxing trophy

Sec 32 school girls bag overall boxing trophy

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, here, won the overall girls’ trophy on the concluding day of the 55th Sub-Junior Boys and 16th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championships.

The Sector 32 team scored nine points to claim the overall trophy. The Sector 42 Coaching Centre team scored six points to claim the second position. Nidhi was adjudged the best boxer of the event, while Khushi was named the best challenger. Komal was adjudged the most promising boxer of the event.

Meanwhile, the Sector 43 coaching centre team won the boys’ overall trophy by scoring 25 points and Sector 46 Coaching Centre scored 23 points to claim the second position. Nitin was named the best boxer, Mayank was adjudged the best challenger and Aman Dev got the most promising player title.

In men’s 33 to 35-kg final, Sidharath Bhardwaj defeated Akshit. Ayaush and Jasvinder Singh claimed the joint third position. In the men’s 35 to 37-kg final, Nitin defeated Daksh Kumar Ghalot to claim gold medal. Ritik and Aryan claimed joint third position.

In the men’s 37 to 40-kg final, Harsh defeated Akshit Kumar. Lalit and Naitik won the joint bronze medal. In the men’s 43 to 46-kg final, Nikhil Nandal defeated Vivek Kumar to claim the top position. Milan and Mayank claimed joint third position. In the men’s 46 to 49-kg final, Naman Bhatia defeated Piyush Sharma, while Anshul Khasa and Tanshkpreet Singh claimed the joint bronze.

In the women’s 34 to 36-kg final, Nisha defeated Khushi, while Asmita and Shagun Singh claimed the joint third position. In the 36 to 38-kg final, Komal won the gold medal by defeating Tamanna Chauhan. Parvati Kumari and Isha claimed the joint third position.

In the 57 to 60-kg final, Nidhi defeated Mamta, while Aaditi Sharma claimed the 54 to 57-kg gold by defeating Kimika. In the 52 to 54-kg final, Krishan Priya defeated Sia Dalal to win the gold medal.

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Efforts to replace Cheetah copters fail to materialise

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Leaders tell Sonia Gandhi she needs to be cautious of those ...

