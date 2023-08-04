Sec 40 chemist gets bail in shop allotment case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

A local court has granted bail to Sunil Kumar of Sector 40, an allottee of a chemist shop No. 6 at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, who was arrested by the Vigilance Department on July 8 in an alleged forgery case.

A case was registered against him for offences punishable under Sections 406, 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13 (1) b and (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on April 28. Munish Dewan, counsel for the accused, argued that Kumar was falsely implicated and claimed the lease of his shop was extended as per guidelines issued by the administration.