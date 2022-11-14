Chandigarh: Sector 42 weightlifters claim overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Sector 42 Weightlifting Coaching Centre won the overall trophy of the 33rd Senior Men/25th Junior Men and 17th Sub-Junior (boys) State Weightlifting Championship. The team won the overall trophy by scoring 90 points.

The Sector 56 Public Sports Club claimed second position with 40 points and the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association team finished third with 33 points.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ sub-junior event, Harkushdeep Singh claimed the first position in the 49-kg category by lifting a total weight of 58 kg. Prabhneet Singh finished second by lifting 46 kg and Japneet Singh lifted 45 kg to claim the third position.

In the 55-kg category, Rudar Rana (83kg), Banpreet Singh (49kg) and Saiyam (43kg) won the top three positions. Birendra Bashet (155kg), Smile Sharma (146kg) and Viraj Singh (103kg) were the top three performers of the 61-kg event.

In the 67-kg category, Yashmeet Choudhary (80kg) and Sukhwinder Singh (80kg) claimed top two positions, while in the 73-kg final, Harkirat Singh (110kg), Prabhjot Singh (88kg) and Kamaljit Singh (7kg) excelled.

In the 81-kg final, Kunal Pahwa (253kg), Mani Dhiman (250kg) and Sahibjot Singh (87kg) won top three positions. Saurav Pathak (219kg) won the 89-kg gold, followed by Sachin Singh (155kg) and Zechariah Gill (120kg).

In the 96-kg category, Shubham Choudhary (120kg) and Sumit Verma (75kg) were the top performers. In the +102-kg category, Paramvir Singh (306kg), Uday Singh (211kg) and Amrinder Singh (105kg) won top three positions.

Sadam clinches gold

In the men’s 61-kg event, Sadam Husen (240kg) and Sandeep Singh (191kg) remained the top two performers. Manoj Kumar (259kg) claimed 67-kg category gold, followed by Dipak Ramesh (258kg) and Shekhar Rehan (200kg). In the 73-kg final, Ajay (199kg), Bajinder Singh (130kg) and Sundaram Kapil (127kg) excelled, while in the 81-kg category, Gurkaran Singh (295kg), Bandary Krishna (294kg) and Gurkirat Singh (246kg) remained the top three performers.

Gaurav (316kg), PS Marush (312kg) and Munish Kumar (135kg) were the top three winners of the 89-kg event. In the 96-kg final, Gurpreet Singh (302kg), Ramandeep Singh (234kg) and Ram Pal (228kg) excelled, while in the 102-kg final, Mayank Goyal (222kg), Gurwinder Singh (221kg) and Jaskaran Singh (220kg) clinched first three positions.

In the 109-kg final, Manjot Singh (222kg), Harmanjot Singh (126kg) and Aniket Sharma (87kg) excelled, whereas in the +109-kg category, Dilabardeep Singh (335kg) clinched first position, while Tushar Kapoor (165kg) finished second.