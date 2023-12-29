Sec 45-46 road offers bumpy ride to commuters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

A stretch of the Sector 45/46 dividing road is giving a bumpy ride to commuters.

Local residents said the road was dug up for carrying out pipeline repair work, but has not been recarpeted to date.

Kusum Ghai, an activist from Sector 45, said, “The road leads to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. It gives tough time to patients who travel in ambulances.”

“A large number of residents from Mohali and nearby sectors commute from the road. It is all dusty here. The city authorities should take note of the issue and get this road metalled soon,” she added.

Chandigarh Tribune in its columns had highlighted that even after the caved in part of a slip road outside Sector 20 petrol pump was repaired several weeks ago, it has not been levelled and metalled, causing huge convenience to commuters.

The road had caved in four months back following which it completely remained closed for public movement due to repair work. However, the caved in part of the road was repaired, but is giving bumpy rides to the commuters as it has not been levelled and metalled.