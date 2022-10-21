Sec 56 boxing team claim overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Pugilists of the Sector 56 Boxing Coaching Centre won the overall (boys and girls) trophy on the concluding day of the 42th Junior Chandigarh State Boxing Championship. The team scored 30 points to win the title. PML SD Public School, Sector 32, finished second with 13 points. Krrishpal was named the best boxer of the category.

In the girls’ category, the Sector 56 team emerged the overall champion with eight points, while PML SD School scored six points to bag the second position. Shiyanyu Gulia was adjudged the best boxer of the category.

Meanwhile, in the individual category, Abhishek Nishad defeated Sumit to claim gold medal in the 46-kg event. In 48-kg final, Krrishpal defeated Omkar Singh, while Kaushaal Nandwal claimed 50-kg title by defeating Mohit. In the 52-kg final, Karamjot Singh defeated Akul Sharma, while in the 54-kg final, Sukhjeet Singh defeated Sunny.

In the 57-kg final, Arman ousted Yash Raj Chauhan, while in the 60-kg category, Sumit Attri defeated Akash and Sonu Chahal won the 63-kg final by defeating Krrish. In the 66-kg final, Aditya Raj defeated Navjot Singh and in the 70-kg final, Parampreet Singh beat Sohit. In the 75-kg final, Paras defeated Sukhmanjit Singh and Sushil Singh won the 80-kg final by defeating Bhavya. In the 80+kg final, Raghav Goyal defeated Sangram Singh Virk.