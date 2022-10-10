 Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes : The Tribune India

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Sector 61 housing societies are located along Mohali border. Vicky

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 9

In the absence of a designated UT pin code for the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) housing complex in Sectors 61 and 63, area residents are forced to use the codes of Mohali.

Paperwork, delivery trouble

  • Delivery of online goods, couriers/parcels
  • Delivery of LPG cylinders
  • Issues in official paperwork
  • Difficulty in getting booking at Sampark centres for functions at neighbourhood parks
  • Different pin codes on Aadhaar cards in same family

Apart from facing difficulty in getting home delivery of online orders, parcels and important documents, residents struggle to get official or government works done.

Despite several requests by residents, the UT Administration has failed to allot a pin code to these sectors. As two societies of these sectors fall in the residential area of neighbouring Mohali, they continue to use pin codes of the satellite city.

The flats in the housing complex in Sector 61 were allotted in 1998, while those of Sector 63 residential complex came up in 2015. Located right along the border, areas of the two sectors are shared by the UT and Mohali. As a result, residents of the Sector 61 area of UT use the pin code of Sector 61, Mohali, while those of UT’s Sector 63 area use the code of Sector 62 post office in Mohali.

“Despite living in the same house, my son and I have different pin codes on aadhaar cards. The pin codes are manually entered of nearby sectors, creating confusion. We struggle to get online orders delivered to our places. Couriers and parcels sometimes take seven to eight days to get delivered,” laments Vinit Chauhan, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 61.

“Last week, I could not book a neighbourhood park at the Sector 35 Sampark Centre for my daughter’s wedding. They said the sector is not in the drop down list and asked me to visit the MC office to make a booking. Recently, visa of one of the residents could not be delivered due to wrong pin code,” he adds.

Sameer Chaku, executive member of the RWA (3BHK flats), Sector 63, rues: “We initially faced issues with LPG gas cylinder delivery. Our area also uses pin code of Sector 47, while our post office falls in Mohali’s Sector 62. It creates confusion and becomes a problem during delivery of official documents.”

Chahuan adds: “A delegation recently met UT Adviser Dharam Pal who said he had marked the matter to the DC.”

Area councillor Lakhbir Singh says: “This is a major issue and we are taking up the matter with the administration.”

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

3
Trending

As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

4
Diaspora

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

5
Haryana

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

6
Himachal

World’s first giant swing backed by AI to be launched in Himachal's Manali

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

8
Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

10
Delhi

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Don't Miss

View All
Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Top News

Will ensure Sonepat firm’s drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

Gangster Landa's aide brought from Kapurthala jail

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

EWS students to get private school seats within 1 km radius of home

Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Eat green veggies to keep dementia away, says expert

Release Sikh detainees: Morcha

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Another snatcher held; 3 stolen vehicles seized

Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Paddy yield estimated to go down in dist as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Graft case: Cop declared PO for non-appearance

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi varsity threaten stir