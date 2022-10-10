Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, October 9
In the absence of a designated UT pin code for the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) housing complex in Sectors 61 and 63, area residents are forced to use the codes of Mohali.
Paperwork, delivery trouble
- Delivery of online goods, couriers/parcels
- Delivery of LPG cylinders
- Issues in official paperwork
- Difficulty in getting booking at Sampark centres for functions at neighbourhood parks
- Different pin codes on Aadhaar cards in same family
Apart from facing difficulty in getting home delivery of online orders, parcels and important documents, residents struggle to get official or government works done.
Despite several requests by residents, the UT Administration has failed to allot a pin code to these sectors. As two societies of these sectors fall in the residential area of neighbouring Mohali, they continue to use pin codes of the satellite city.
The flats in the housing complex in Sector 61 were allotted in 1998, while those of Sector 63 residential complex came up in 2015. Located right along the border, areas of the two sectors are shared by the UT and Mohali. As a result, residents of the Sector 61 area of UT use the pin code of Sector 61, Mohali, while those of UT’s Sector 63 area use the code of Sector 62 post office in Mohali.
“Despite living in the same house, my son and I have different pin codes on aadhaar cards. The pin codes are manually entered of nearby sectors, creating confusion. We struggle to get online orders delivered to our places. Couriers and parcels sometimes take seven to eight days to get delivered,” laments Vinit Chauhan, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 61.
“Last week, I could not book a neighbourhood park at the Sector 35 Sampark Centre for my daughter’s wedding. They said the sector is not in the drop down list and asked me to visit the MC office to make a booking. Recently, visa of one of the residents could not be delivered due to wrong pin code,” he adds.
Sameer Chaku, executive member of the RWA (3BHK flats), Sector 63, rues: “We initially faced issues with LPG gas cylinder delivery. Our area also uses pin code of Sector 47, while our post office falls in Mohali’s Sector 62. It creates confusion and becomes a problem during delivery of official documents.”
Chahuan adds: “A delegation recently met UT Adviser Dharam Pal who said he had marked the matter to the DC.”
Area councillor Lakhbir Singh says: “This is a major issue and we are taking up the matter with the administration.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...