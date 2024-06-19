Sec 62 park in bad shape, residents irked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 18

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 62 is a popular jaunt for morning and evening walkers. However, it has been neglected by the administration in recent times. Regular visitors, including the elderly and children, complain that the Mohali Municipal Corporation has failed to upkeep this big green area.

Heaps of silt and garbage between the YPS Bridge and the starting point of the underground water drain have blocked the smooth flow of sewage water through the underground drain. Muck and sewage water have been accumulating on the bed of the park for months, yet the local civic body has not paid attention to the maintenance of the park.

The chairperson of the Peacock Environment and Wildlife Protection Society, Jasbir Singh, said, “Nature Park has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and snakes. Mohali Municipal Corporation has not done anything to clear the blockage in the choe.”

Residents of Sector 62 complained that hundreds of visitors, including the elderly as well as the youth, visit the park for morning and evening walks; however, they have to face inconvenience and a foul smell due to the garbage in the choe. A resident who frequents the park often says, “The Mohali MC needs to clean the park immediately before the monsoon begins.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh