Sec 78 fire station plunges into darkness

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 26

Over a month after its inauguration by Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the Fire Service Training Institute and Directorate of Fire Services and Fire Station in Sector 78 plunged into darkness for hours late in the evening as a “technical fault” laid low the emergency services of Mohali.

Senior officials of the PSPCL said a technical fault might have caused darkness and it would be resolved soon. Sources said most of the staff from the Sector 78 was shifted to the Phase 1 office due to darkness and heat, adding that the emergency vehicles were stationed in Sector 78 with one person on duty.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “I am not aware of it. If there is any problem, it will be resolved.”

When asked about the reason for the outage, MC officials said there was an issue with the validity of the contractor’s temporary licence.

The Fire Service Training Institute, Directorate of Fire Service (Field) and Fire Station at Sector 78 has been constructed at the cost of Rs 4 crore. About 1.75 acres were allotted for the project. A new building is to be constructed at the same place under the second phase.

The institute will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, high level and experienced staff and national level training facilities.