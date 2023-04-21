Second armoured vehicle for Chandigarh police commandos

Tribune News Serevice
Chandigarh, April 20
Chandigarh Police has bolstered its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) with the procurement of another armoured vehicle, called “Kavach Rakshak”, to counter terror activities in the city.
The QRT already has a large armoured vehicle, but the new “Kavach Rakshak” will offer improved mobility to commandos due to its small size. It will enhance the team’s capabilities to respond to any terror situation.
The elite strike force of the city police comprises policemen who have undergone commando training. They carry advanced weapons such as AK-47 rifles, MP5 machine guns, Glock pistols and LMGs.
