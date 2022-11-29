Second charging station for e-buses coming up at Sec 17, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Another charging station for electric buses is coming up at Sector 17. While a charging station for buses is already functional at the bus stand in Sector 17, the work on the second one is going on in full swing.

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has around 80 electric buses. A bus can travel 200 km on a full charge. More such stations will come up in the city in the coming days.

To promote electric vehicles, the administration has planned to set up public charging stations in every sector. In the first two years of the EV policy period, 100 public charging stations for private vehicles will be installed in the UT.

Within six months of the implementation of the policy, it will be mandatory for all fuel stations to have an EV charging station. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate the setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings.