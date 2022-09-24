Second consecutive victory for Green Gators

Chandigarh, September 23
Green Gators won their second consecutive game after recording a 4-3 scoreline against Golf Masters to race up the leaderboard at the end of an exciting third day’s play of the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club here today.
The second win in two days puts them right among the mix in the race to qualify for the knockouts as they lead Group C.
Team Empire recorded their first win (5-2) over The Mulligans to lead Group B. They were fast off the blocks and racked up early wins in the singles games to create the necessary momentum and finish strongly.
In the second match of the day, Chandigarh Gladiators also registered their first win with a 4.5-2.5 scoreline over Soaring Eagles. With the singles games going to the Eagles, it was the fourball games which the Gladiators almost swept with four wins and a half to turn the match on their head.
Hunting Hawks started their campaign with a 4-3 win over Signature by KLV as both teams fought tooth and nail in a match featuring clear results as most games finished early except one which went to the 18th.
In the final match of the day, Sultans of Swing made a strong recovery after yesterday’s loss to register a narrow win against Tee Birds.
