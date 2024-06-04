 Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula : The Tribune India

Cops make security arrangements at the Government Postgraduate College for Women. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

District Magistrate Dr Yash Garg has issued orders implementing Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting public gathering within a radius of 200 metres around counting centres in view of the counting of votes for the general election on Tuesday. The administration has already established separate, strong rooms for the Kalka and Panchkula assembly segments for the counting of votes.

DM Garg said the instructions have been issued so that no anti-social elements are seen around the counting centres. He said the counting centres have been set up at the Government Postgraduate College for Women at Sector 14 in Panchkula for the Kalka assembly constituency and at the Government Postgraduate College at Sector 1 for the Panchkula constituency.

As per the DC’s orders, there is a complete ban on gathering five or more people within 200 metres of the strong rooms. Along with this, strict action would be taken against any kind of anti-social or illegal activity in the area.

DM Garg said a ban on carrying lethal weapons such as firearms, gandasa, knives, axes, and sticks, among others, within 200 metres of the two counting centres and the District Administrative Complex would remain in effect until the results were declared.

The administration has also imposed a ban on the sale and serving of liquor in the district on June 4. The orders would remain in force until the counting process was completed.

Voters can check results online

Residents can check the results of the 2024 General Election online. District Election Officer Dr Yash Garg said the Election Commission has launched a website for the residents to view the election results, adding that the residents can see the same at their homes through the voter helpline app.

He said residents can get the updated report of the election results through the website of the ECI (results.eci.gov.in) or from the voter helpline app. He said the counting of votes would take place on Tuesday, adding that it would begin at 8 am. He said information regarding each round of counting would be updated online.

14 tables each for counting in Panchkula, Kalka

District Election Officer Dr Yash Garg said the counting of votes for the General Election would begin at 8 am on June 4. He said the administration has ensured adequate barricading at the counting halls to separate the tables from counting agents.

He said 14 tables would be set up for the counting of votes in the Kalka and Panchkula constituencies. He said the counting of votes for the Panchkula assembly would be carried out in 15 rounds, and it would be 16 rounds for the Kalka assembly. He said, “The machines for the second round will be brought onto the tables only after the result of the first round is clear.”

He said that adequate communication facilities would be provided at the centres, and the candidates contesting the elections have also been informed about appointing election agents at the counting centres. He said the entire counting process will be video-graphed. The administration has also installed CCTV cameras and LEDs outside the counting halls. The result of each round will be declared by the ARO. The counting teams include counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers. They will not be able to bring anything including mobile phones from outside.

