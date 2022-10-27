Sector 22-C traders block road

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Shopkeepers of Sector 22-C blocked the road in front of the Kiran cinema this evening in protest against an anti-encroachment drive.

According to information, area Sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur challaned shopkeepers for keeping articles in the corridors. The shopkeepers claimed they had been allowed to keep their goods in some area. When the SI did not stop the enforcement drive, the shopkeepers, along with local AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh, blocked the main road.

The protest led to massive traffic jams. The police reached there and removed the protesters from the road.

The traders said their meeting with the Municipal Commissioner had been scheduled for tomorrow on the issue.