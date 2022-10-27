Sector 22-C traders block road

Chandigarh, October 26
Shopkeepers of Sector 22-C blocked the road in front of the Kiran cinema this evening in protest against an anti-encroachment drive.
According to information, area Sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur challaned shopkeepers for keeping articles in the corridors. The shopkeepers claimed they had been allowed to keep their goods in some area. When the SI did not stop the enforcement drive, the shopkeepers, along with local AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh, blocked the main road.
The protest led to massive traffic jams. The police reached there and removed the protesters from the road.
The traders said their meeting with the Municipal Commissioner had been scheduled for tomorrow on the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...