Sector 22 man gets 10-yr RI in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Additional Sessions Judge Rajiv K Berry sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a three-year-old drugs case.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on the convict, Harpal Singh (43), alias Kala, a resident of Sector 22, Chandigarh.

The police had arrested the accused on September 16, 2019, near the IMTECH campus in Sector 39 with 15 injections of pheniramine maleate and 15 of buprenorphine. The accused was carrying the injections in a plastic box.

After investigation, the police presented a chargesheet against the accused. The court framed charges under Section 22 of the NDPS Act against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 10 years RI. “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of contraband from the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency,” observed the court in the order.