Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, lads judo champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Judo Championship for Men by scoring 21 points. Gobind National College, Narangwal, claimed the second position with 16 points, while GGDSD College, Sector 32, bagged the third position with 15 points.

In the individual category, Jatin Kumar claimed U-68kg gold, while Sanju finished with the silver medal. Hemat Kumar and Prince claimed the joint third position.

In the 66-kg final, Shivam Kumar claimed the first position, followed by Sudhir Kumar at the second spot. Happy and Varun Sharma claimed the joint third position. Aryan Drall claimed 73-kg gold medal by defeating Abhiraj. Yash Rana and Kshitij Bhambra were two joint bronze medal winners.

In the 81-kg final, Abhishek won the gold and Kirti Raj claimed the silver medal. Karan Kumar and Himanshu Garg won the joint third position. Saksham defeated Anuj in the 90-kg final. Sarthak Saini and Ambuj Achal bagged the joint third position.

In the 100-kg final, Malkit Singh defeated Krishan Singh. Abhishek Ghai and Danvir Singh bagged the joint third position. In the +100kg final, Jitesh Dagar defeated Danish to bag the gold medal. Krishan Kumar and Nikit Sareen claimed the joint third position.