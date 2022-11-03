Chandigarh: Sector 26 colleges claim titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, and Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Sepak Takraw Men and Women Tournament, respectively, today.

In the men’s category, SGGS team scored 26 points to claim the overall trophy. GGDSD College, Sector 32, also gathered 26 points to claim the second position, whereas Panjab University (PU) Campus finished third with nine points.

In the ragu (team) event, SGGS team claimed the pole position, followed by GGDSD at the second spot. PU Campus and Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, claimed the joint third position.

In quad event, GGDSD College and SGGS College claimed the top two positions, respectively, while PU Campus and PGGC-46 claimed the joint third position.

In ragu event, SGGS team claimed the first position and GGDSD College finished second. PU Campus and PGGC, Sector 11, claimed the joint third position.

GGSCW-26 win c’ship

GGSCW-26 won the women’s championship by scoring 20 points, PGGC for Girls, Sector 42, finished second with 12 points and MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the third position with nine points. GGSCW claimed a gold medal in the ragu (team) event, followed by PGGC for Girls, Sector 42, at second position. MCM DAV College and PU Campus claimed joint third position. GGSCW won the quad event, followed by PGGCG-42 at the second spot. MCM DAV and PU Campus finished joint third.

