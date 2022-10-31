Sector 27 resident arrested for drowning puppy

Chandigarh, October 30
The UT police have arrested a Sector 27 resident for allegedly killing a puppy near Janta Market of Sector 27. Complainant Dalip Anand, who owns a dhaba, claimed Puneet allegedly threw the puppy in a water tank, resulting in its death due to drowning.
A case under Sections 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 428 and 277 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail.
The complainant claimed the suspect had taken away four puppies of a stray dog. One was found dead in the tank, another was recovered from Sector 26, while the remaining two were still missing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters