Sector 27 resident arrested for drowning puppy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

The UT police have arrested a Sector 27 resident for allegedly killing a puppy near Janta Market of Sector 27. Complainant Dalip Anand, who owns a dhaba, claimed Puneet allegedly threw the puppy in a water tank, resulting in its death due to drowning.

A case under Sections 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 428 and 277 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail.

The complainant claimed the suspect had taken away four puppies of a stray dog. One was found dead in the tank, another was recovered from Sector 26, while the remaining two were still missing.