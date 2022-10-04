Sector 32 college emerge overall taekwondo champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Taekwondo Tournament, which concluded today. The college emerged winner in both men and women categories.

In the women’s category, the Sector 32 team won four gold medals, one silver and one bronze to claim the top spot. Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, finished at the second spot and DAV College, Sector 10, claimed the third position in the event.

In the men’s event, the overall winners claimed four gold medals and one bronze medal. DAV College, Sector 10, finished second and Guru Nanak College, Narangwal, claimed the third position.

Over 30 affiliated colleges of Panjab University from Chandigarh and Punjab participated in this tournament.

Deepak wins gold

Deepak Yadav of Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, claimed a gold medal in the 58-kg men’s event. Anikait Kanwar of Panjab University campus claimed the silver medal, while Lakshay Sood of Arya College, Ludhiana, and Neeraj Kumar of PGGC, Sector 46, claimed the joint third position.

In the 63-kg category, Subham of GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the gold medal by defeating Bhavishya of SGGS College, Sector 26. Krish Tham of Arya College and Ajay Kumar of LRDAV, Jagraon, claimed bronze medals.

Prithvi Raj of DAV College, Sector 10, won the 68-kg gold by defeating Tarun of SGGS College. Sahil of GGDSD College and Abhishek of Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur, won the joint third position.

In the 80-kg final, Lakshay of GNC, Narangwal, defeated Deepanshu Chauhan of DAV College. Agampal Singh of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, and Mandeep of SGGS College, claimed bronze medals. In the 80+kg, Sanket of GGDSD College won the gold by defeating Rise of SGGS College, and Anish Jana of PGGC-11 and Ritik of GNC, Narangwal, claimed the joint third position.

