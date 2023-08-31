Sector 32 school triumph in boxing championships

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Pugilists of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, claimed the titles of the 13th Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship (boys) and 3rd Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Championship (girls).

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37, claimed the runners-up position in boys’ category, while the GMSSS, Sector 48, finished second in the girls’ category.

Anshul was adjudged the best boxer, while Sukhmanjit claimed the best challenger title. In the girls’ event, Janvi claimed the best boxer title and Ishika the best challenger award.

Gurukul cagers win meet

In the 22nd Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Basketball Tournament, Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, lads claimed the first position. The hosts finished second and Vivek High School, Sector 38, third.

In the girls’ final, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, defeated Carmel Convent School, Sector 9. Vivek High School claimed the third position.

Shivam Mishra and Utkarsh were declared best cagers of the tournament.

KK Sharma, chairman-cum-manager of the school, gave away awards to the winners.