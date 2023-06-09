Sector 37 Woman ENDS HER LIFE

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman residing in Sector 37 reportedly died by suicide here on Thursday. The victim was identified as Nisha (33), who worked at the Post Office in Sector 17. The police said her colleague Fateh Singh visited her house after the victim didn't come to the office. Despite repeated knocks at the door, she didn’t open the door. Neighbours gathered and the door was broken open. The victim was found hanging. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: A pedestrian lost his life in a hit-&-run case. Complainant Kirpal Singh, a resident of Baltana, claimed his father Paramjit Singh was hit by a bike and car between the Housing Board and FR light points. He was admitted to the GMCH-32 where he died. TNS

Fake plate: Auto driver arrested

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested an auto driver, Pardeep, alias Golu, a resident of Sector 25, for using a fake number plate on his three-wheeler. He was arrested near the cremation ground in Sector 25. A case was registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

150 donate blood at camp

Chandigarh: Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at the Fire Station in Sector 17 here on Thursday. The camp was organised in association with Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust, Panchkula, in the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing duty during a major fire incident on June 8, 2014, at the NIELIT building in Sector 17. A total of 150 units were collected. TNS

Tennis meet from June 11

Mohali: Roots Tennis Academy will organise the All India Tennis Association Under 16 & 18 National Rankings Championship from June 11. The interested players can register with the organisers before June 10.