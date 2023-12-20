Chandigarh: Sector 40 ATM hacked, Rs 1.55 lakh withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked on a complaint filed by the manager of Canara Bank, Sector 40, who reported that someone hacked the ATM and used forged cards to withdraw Rs 1.55 lakh from the machine. TNS

District hospital gets hi-tech facility

Mohali: In a first, the Surgery Department of the district hospital in Mohali performed a piles surgery with a laser machine. It is reportedly the first government health facility in the state to achieve this feat. — TNS

Sunrise academy win by 72 runs

Mohali: Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated Kurukshetra Cricket Association by 72 runs in the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 249 with the help of Arjun Azad (83), Chiragvir Dhindsa (75), Kabir (26) and Vishvajit Thakur (16). Panchal claimed four wickets, while Manav Malhotra claimed three. Akshat Singh and Ansh Rajput claimed one each. In reply, the Kurukshetra team scored 177/7. Viraj Singh (37), Yashwardhan Gautam (31) and Akshat Singh (26) contributed for the side. Chiragvir Dhindsa, Mohan Lal, Vishvajit Dhanda, Jai Mali, Priyanshu Sharma and Kabir took a wicket each. TNS

Pencak silat meet on Dec 24

Chandigarh: The Pencak Silat Association of Chandigarh will organise the 1st Women Pencak Silat League at Maharashtra Bhawan, Sector 19, on December 24. The players born on or after January 1, 2009 (sub-junior) and January 1, 2006 (for junior) will be eligible to participate in the league. The interested can submit their entries before December 23.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Mohali