Sector 40, Chandigarh, man gets one-year rigorous imprisonment in cheque-bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Gurdeep Kaur, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced Satish Kumar, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh, to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a cheque-bounce case.

The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to the complainant.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, has filed a case through counsel Gaurav Kathuria against Satish Kumar under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, before the court. In the complaint, Ajit Singh alleged that the accused took Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad in year 2014.

When he failed to send him abroad, he requested the accused to return the money. The accused issued a cheque on May 9, 2017 for Rs 10 lakh. The cheque got dishonoured on May 16, 2017 with the remarks “Funds Insufficient”.

Ajit said he informed the accused about the dishonouring of cheque and requested him to repay the amount, but he lingered on the matter on one pretext or the other.

The counsel for the accused denied all charges. After hearing the arguments and examining the witnesses, the court said the complainant had been able to prove the accusations against the accused. Thus, the accused was held guilty of the offence punishable under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and was accordingly convicted.

The court sentenced the convict to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year. The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to the complainant.