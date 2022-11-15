Sector 42 centre girls win weightlifting title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The Sector 42 Weightlifting Coaching Centre won the overall trophy of the 24th Senior Women/17th Junior Women and 17th Sub-Junior (Girls) State Weightlifting Championship. The team scored 55 points to claim the title.

Public Sports Club, Sector 56, secured the runners-up trophy by scoring 53 points and Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association team finished third with 52 points.

In the girls’ sub-junior category, Monika claimed gold in the 40 kg event by lifting a total weight of 83 kg. Khusboo (82 kg) claimed silver and Arshia Goswami (44 kg) finished with bronze. In the 45 kg event, Sarika (85 kg), Saina (73 kg) and Sanjana (70 kg) claimed the top three positions. In 49 kg category, Arshdeep Kaur (79 kg) and Kangna (40 kg) claimed the top two positions. Sehajpreet Kaur (78 kg) claimed the top position in the 55 kg category while Shagun (48 kg) and Khushi Verma (44 kg) claimed second and third position.

In the 64 kg category, Bedika Kausal (76 kg), Ruchi (72 kg) and Diksha (55 kg) claimed first three positions. Jashandeep Kaur (126 kg) claimed gold in the 71 kg category, followed by Manpreet (100 kg) and Sukhman (99 kg). In the 76 kg category, Heena (159 kg), Jaismeen (107 kg) and Komal (75 kg) were the top three performers. In the +81 kg event, Devika (153 kg) claimed the top spot, followed by Navpreet Kaur (128 kg) and Sanna (68 kg).