Sector 42 govt school bag kho-kho title

Chandigarh, October 27
Government Model High School, Sector 42, won the inter-school kho-kho tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. In the boys’ final, the Sector 42 government school team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, 16-15. Meanwhile, in the girls’ final, the Sector 42 team ousted St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, with a score of 7-6 over their rivals.
