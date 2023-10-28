Sector 42 govt school bag kho-kho title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Government Model High School, Sector 42, won the inter-school kho-kho tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. In the boys’ final, the Sector 42 government school team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, 16-15. Meanwhile, in the girls’ final, the Sector 42 team ousted St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, with a score of 7-6 over their rivals.